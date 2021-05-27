Stewart’s celebrates easing COVID restrictions with a ‘return to normal’ ice cream flavor

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As restrictions ease up and COVID numbers decline, Stewart’s Shops is celebrating the transition with a dedicated ice cream flavor suitably named ‘Sweet Return to Normal’.

Enduring 14 months of COVID-19 restrictions has been tough on everyone, and Stewart’s thinks the easing restrictions on mask usage and social distancing requirements calls for a sweet celebration. And, they’re celebrating the best way they know how— with ice cream.

Beginning on May 31, Sweet Return to Normal will be available at the cone counter. This fully loaded vanilla flavor features chewy brownie bites, soft cookie dough pieces, and a rich fudge swirl. The flavor will be available at all Stewart’s Shops for a limited time.

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone in some way,” said Stewart’s Shops president, Gary Dake. “As we carefully reopen, summer plans now include more travel, events and of course— ice cream. We all crave a return to normal, and this ice cream flavor is dedicated to just that.”