SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops has teamed up with the Saratoga County Suicide Prevention Coalition to bring awareness to suicide prevention through coffee. All Stewart’s in the county will now use coffee sleeves printed with the message “You Matter to Me”, referring residents who may need help to preventative services.

According to the CDC, there is one suicide every 11 minutes in the United States. This means almost 50,000 people will take their own life each year.

The new coffee sleeves, along with the positive message, will also have phone numbers printed on them for the Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addition Services and the National Suicide Prevention lifeline. Dr. Michael Prezioso, Commissioner of the Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said, “Suicide remains a significant concern, all the more so in consequence of the ongoing pandemic. Increasing awareness of the issue and available resources moves us forward in our efforts to expedite care for those in need.”

Throughout the months of February and March, Stewart’s Shops will also post Suicide Prevention events and additional information on their bulletin boards. Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops, said the company is proud to partner with Saratoga County on this important health initiative, and that they will continue to raise awareness of resources available for those who need them.