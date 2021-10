TROY, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Rensselaer County will decide who will be the county executive. Republican Steve McLaughlin is trying to win his second term as executive.

McLaughlin sits down with Newsw10 to discuss the issues and why voters should choose him.

The republican spent four terms in the New York Assembly before running for Rensselaer County executive in 2018. He has focused on protecting taxpayers and quality of life while encouraging economic development.