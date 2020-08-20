Steuben County legislator arrested for patronizing a prostitute

by: George Stockburger

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Legislator Steven Maio was arrested for patronizing a prostitute on August 12, according to New York State Police.

Maio, a Democrat representing the city of Corning, was given an appearance ticket returnable on August 27 at 4:30 p.m. to the town of Hornellsville Court.

NEWS10’s sister site 18 News in the Twin Tiers first learned of the allegations through a viewer tip.

18 News reached out to Maio on Thursday morning, who referred them to his attorney, Chris Tunney, who declined to comment at this time.

18 News also reached out to Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler, who did not have any comment at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

