Steuben County brewery serves beer to go because of coronavirus

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Bars and restaurants are ordered to stop dine-in services in attempts to stop the spreading of COVID-19, but local breweries are finding creative solutions to serve their thirsty customers.

“We will be a to-go brewery which will be a first I guess,” says Pelham McClellan, the manager at Market Street Brewing Company & Restaurant.

They will fill up growlers with their brew or wash and sanitize people’s personal growlers so they can take them home.

“They can take it home with them and get the best at home and take their shoes off, put their feet up and relax in a trying time,” McClellan says.

They are even considering opening up the ally on the side of their brewery and restaurant to create a drive-through system.

Beer isn’t the only item that they are selling; bottles of wine and food are also available for takeout.

“We are defiantly going to be wanting to work with our customers as much as we can to get them the food that they want, and also just to show that it is a mutual support system for them and for us, because we only go as far as they do,” McClellan shared.

LATEST STORIES: