Stephentown Fire Hall to host pop-up vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pop-up vaccination clinic has been scheduled at the Stephentown Fire Hall. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Appointments are mandatory for those wishing to attend the clinic. Eligible residents can secure a spot online.

“We are looking forward to providing an opportunity for residents in a rural area of the county to have the opportunity to be vaccinated closer to home. Rensselaer County is working diligently to provide vaccines to all residents and look forward to the April 13 clinic.” County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

The Stephentown Clinic will be using the Moderna vaccine.