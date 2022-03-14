CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday is National Pi Day! It’s the 14th day of the third month, or 3.14. The mathematical constant is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and is represented by the Greek letter π, pronounced like “pie.”

Sylvan Learning in Clifton Park is getting creative with its students. The education center has its own equation of celebration. Teacher Audrey Waterfield is coming up with fun games, activities, and crafts to teach her students about the meaning of pi.

“Science and math is a way that humans have used to explain things that are unexplainable. So, it’s not magic, and the kids need to understand that the world is something that can be understood,” said Audrey Waterfield, M.S. Ed., Center Director at Sylvan Learning. “The sooner we can give them that knowledge, the less scary and the less unknown the world becomes.”

Children and parents can measure the circumference of an object easily at home. All you need is a circular object, a marker, a ruler, and some string. It’s fun and educational!

Activities include:

Circle Art: Have children create pictures using only colored circles. Find circular objects and trace them. Use different colors and try to create a representation of an animal, scene, etc.

Pi Sentence Challenge: Challenge your child to write sentences using the digits in pi to represent the number of letters in each word! The rules are simple. The number of letters has to correspond to the digits in pi, and the sentence has to make sense. For example, Wow I Said. (3 letters in Wow, 1 letter in I, 4 letters in Said.)

Pi Day Chain: Make a pi chain out of strips of construction paper to reinforce the idea that some numbers never repeat or end. Assign a color to each digit, including zero, and then link the paper circles of those colors into a chain using the digits of pi as a guide. The first strip, representing the first number 3, should be wider than the rest. All the other strips are the same size.

For more information about Sylvan Learning you can visit their website at www.SylvanLearning.com.