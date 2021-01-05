Stefanik to join GOP House coalition to object to Electoral College results

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — In what’s shaping up to be a busy week in Washington, a North Country lawmaker says she is on the President’s side…again.

GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has proven to be an ally of President Trump’s since last year’s impeachment hearings, will be one of 140 lawmakers who will object to certifying the electoral college results.

What would normally be a quick process may be anything but. Traditionally, the certification session is a routine process. But as Trump continues efforts to overturn the results of the election, party members are following suit.

“As the Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District, I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6. I do not take this action lightly,” said Rep. Stefanik.

Stefanik is one of 140 members of the house alongside 13 senators, planning to object to part or all of Wednesday’s certification.

“Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and ballot security,” said Stefanik.

But Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says the effort is “pathetic.”

“It is the most consequential attack on American democracy in the history of our country,” said Sanders.

Harvey Schantz, professor of political science at SUNY Plattsburgh calls Wednesday’s joint-assembly “representative government in action.”

“…where the Republicans in the House and those in the Senate, that are partaking are reflecting the view of their constituents. So Elise Stefanik is perhaps reflecting the views of the people who voted for her and for Trump in this district,” said Professor Schantz.

Peter Teachout, constitutional law professor at Vermont Law School, says the process can be complex.

“In order to stop the process, you have to have both at least one member of the House of Representatives and the Senate join in a single objection,” said Teachout.

From there, the House and Senate will meet in their respective chambers to discuss and subsequently come to a vote.

“It’s really a continuation of the election but these are politics by other means. By which elected representatives of the people, democrats and republicans decide the outcome of the election,” said Schantz.

Teachout says in 2016 the process took no longer than an hour. But given the developments, it may take significantly longer Wednesday.