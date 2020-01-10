Stefanik raises $3.4M to Cobb’s $2M in NY-21 2020 fundraising quarter

(NEWS10) – NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb both released numbers this week on their fundraising in the last quarter of 2019. It was a record-breaking quarter for both.

Stefanik’s campaign announced a fundraising total of more than $3.2 million towards her 2020 re-election campaign. According to a release, she has $3.4 million cash on-hand and saw donations from all 12 counties within the 21st congressional district, as well as over 50,000 first-time donors.

Cobb, a Canton resident who has served two terms on the St. Lawrence County Legislature, raised over $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cobb is entering 2020 with nearly $2.2 million cash on-hand and received donations from all 50 states, according to a release from her campaign.

“I am overwhelmed by this historic level of support from my constituents and donors across the country for my reelection in 2020,” said Stefanik in a release. “Every day of the week, I choose the North Country and America over the Far-Left Hollywood liberals like Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler who are funding my opponent.”

Stefanik and Cobb previously faced off in the 2018 NY-21 race, where Stefanik won a third term.

Cobb has stressed in this race, as in the last one, her policy of not accepting campaign funds from corporate PACs.

“I am proud of the support we have received,” Cobb said in a release. “People all across the country realize what NY-21 residents already know; Washington is broken, and Elise Stefanik is part of the problem. Rather than working to fix our healthcare system, preserve Medicare and Social Security, or protect our clean air and water, Stefanik spends her time playing partisan games and protecting the bottom line of her corporate donors.”

The NY-21 congressional district includes parts or all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.