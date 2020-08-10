Stefanik presents Congressional Record commending Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, paid a visit to her district Monday at Glens Falls Hospital, to hold a presentation commending the hospital’s work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefanik presented hospital president Dianne Shugrue and board chairman Bill Powers with a Congressional Record, following her work supporting the hospital in its search for federal funding to keep things going through the coronavirus pandemic. The total is over $44 million in federal funding, which is split between medicare advance payments, the provider relief fund, and rural pool funding.

The hospital in turn thanked Stefanik for help in ensuring they received adequate help by presenting her with a formal resolution of thanks.

After the presentation, Stefanik answered reporter questions on a variety of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 presidential election, and President Donald Trump’s recent decision to reinstate tariffs on aluminum passing between the U.S. and Canada.

