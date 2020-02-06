Stefanik-organzied leadership PAC releases 2020 “Rising Star” Congress candidates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – E-PAC, a Public Action Committee run by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R- Schuylerville, released on Thursday this year’s list of recognized “Rising Star” candidates.

The purpose of the PAC is to promote and endorse Republican women running for Congress in 2020.

Candidates across the nation recognized this year include:

In addition to the above officially endorsed candidates, E-PAC has also added several candidates to its “Women to Watch” list, of candidates who do not yet fit the criteria for full endorsement, but may in the future. Those include:

“We have a historic number of Republican women running, and the 2020 field continues to grow with impressive candidates building strong campaigns and grassroots movements in their communities,” said Stefanik in a release. “It’s been an honor to work with each of these candidates and I’m looking forward to watching their support continue to grow as we head into the busy campaigning season.”