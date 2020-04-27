Stefanik named to regional coronavirus recovery task force

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NY-21 representative Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was named Monday as serving on the Bipartisan NE Congressional COVID-19 Regional Recovery Task Force.

The task force has been assembled to work with each other as well as economic and public health officials to move forward on helping residents of the Northeast part of the country recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their lives.

The group has a list of topics they plan to discuss weekly in virtual meetings. The list includes the timeline for getting residents back to work; replenishing personal protective equipment; enabling more access to virus and antibody testing; developing coronavirus tracing methods; containment; safe voting procedures; and working to move pharmaceutical and medical supply production currently in China to American sources.

“Examining how to protect public health and reopen our economy on a regional basis instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach is critical to the success of our region’s recovery,” said Congresswoman Stefanik in a release. “Small businesses and agriculture businesses are the backbone of our North Country economy, and I will bring a unique perspective to this bipartisan task force as the Representative of a rural district. I will use input from my conversations with constituents, business owners, farmers, and public health officials in my district as a guide for recommendations to protect public health reopen our economy and get Americans back to work.”

The task force also includes Representatives Mikie Sherrill (Co-Chair, D-NJ), Pete King (Co-Chair, R-NY), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), Dan Meuser (R-PA), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).

