Stefanik helps introduce legislation pushing to sanction top Chinese health officials, determine COVID-19 origin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — “The World Deserves to Know” is the title of new legislation recently introduced to Congress.

This legislation, introduced by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Robert Wittman, focuses on sanctioning top Chinese health officials and determining the origins of the coronavirus.

Stefanik stated that if passed, the bill would “hold the Chinese Community Party accountable for their intellectual property theft, multiple human rights abuses.”

Additionally, according to legislation text, this bill would aim to “impose sanction with respect to members of the Chinese Communist Party and heads of Chines health agencies” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefanik also added that the legislation would require President Joe Biden to work with intelligence officials to “identify members of the Chinese Communist Party involved in the persecution of whistleblowers and citizen journalists and sanction them for human rights abuses.”

“As the leader of the free world, the United States must hold Chinese Communist Party officials accountable for their unconscionable actions,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “In addition to intellectual property theft, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in the genocide of their own minority Uyghur population, the ongoing repression in Hong Kong, and blatant coverup of the origin of COVID-19 – which has led to an economic crisis and loss of human life across the globe, including the loss of nearly 600,000 Americans.”

Stefanik added, “a thorough, unimpeded investigation is necessary to determine the extent of their actions and prevent the Chinese Communist Party from financially benefitting, in any form, especially at the expense of the American people.”

Congressman Wittman also commented on the introduction of the legislation, stating, “we cannot allow China to impede a free and fair investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Nor can we tolerate China’s suppression of information which could prove critically important to preventing future pandemics. The sanctions imposed by the World Deserves to Know Act pave the way to uncover the truth about COVID-19’s origins.”

Both lawmakers announced the introduction of this legislation on June 15, 2021.