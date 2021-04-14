Stefanik co-sponsors legislation focusing servicewomen uniform disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been introduced that focuses on equal pay for servicewomen. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced that she has cosponsored the Equal Pay for Servicewomen Act.

According to Stefanik, this bill will address “disparities in military uniform costs between servicemen and women.”

Additional co-sponsors of this legislation included Representatives Julia Brownley and Jackie Spier.

Stefanik based her support on this legislation on the report released by the Government Accountability Office in February 2021. This report found that servicewoman pay two to ten times more money out of pocket on uniforms throughout their careers compared to men.

The Congresswoman added that if the Equal Pay for Servicewomen Act is signed into law, secretaries of each military branch would be required to reduce the $80 million disparity.

“The Equal Pay for Servicewomen Act is a straight-forward solution to address a tremendous gender-related inequity in the United States Military,” commented Stefanik. “America’s selfless military women deserve equal considerations in all aspects of their service, and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this bipartisan bill.”

California Congresswoman and Co-sponsor Julia Brownley, also commented on the legislation.

“As Chair of the Women Veterans Task Force, I’d heard repeatedly what the Government Accountability Office report found: women servicemembers pay far more than their male counterparts on uniforms,” stated Congresswoman Brownley. “These gender-based inequities are antiquated, and we have a duty to ensure that all servicemembers are treated fairly and do not incur disproportionate out-of-pocket costs for uniforms. I am eager to work with Congresswoman Speier and Congresswoman Stefanik to advance this bill to make certain that the U.S. military executes equitable and inclusive policies for all its personnel.”

This legislation was introduced on April 14, 2021.