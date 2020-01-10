Steals & deals, Stuyvesant Plaza holding annual indoor winter sidewalk sale

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Love grabbing a great deal, Stuyvesant Plaza is having their annual indoor winter sidewalk sale.

Almost all of the plaza’s retailers will partake in the seasonal sale and feature inventory offered at prices much lower than normal. Stuyvesant Plaza says this is their eighth consecutive year holding the event.

This event is essentially the plaza’s winter version of their perennial summer sidewalk sales, which have been a Stuyvesant staple for 50 years.

“Our indoor sidewalk sale has become an exciting seasonal fixture for Stuyvesant Plaza’s shops, boutiques and eateries,” said Stuyvesant Plaza Vice President of Real Estate Janet Kaplan. “This event is a wonderful way for customers to enjoy a leisurely winter weekend while perusing great post-holiday deals on unique merchandise.”

The sale will be held next weekend on Saturday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Stuyvesant Plaza, visit their website here.