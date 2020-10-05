Staying safe during fire prevention week

(WETM) — Fire Prevention week runs Sunday, October 4 until October 10. Throughout the week, many fire departments will educate their local communities on safety in the home to protect you and your family.

This year’s theme for the week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” the campaign will work to educate everyone about the simple yet effective steps people can take to keep themselves and those around them safe in the kitchen.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, the number one leading cause of home fires is cooking.

For fire prevention and safety, the National Fire Prevention Association posts videos and tutorials to learn from home.

Unfortunately, this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, many fire departments have to alter some of their prevention events and demonstrations.

