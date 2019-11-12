Staying prepared ahead of extreme cold temperatures

(NEWS10) – The NEWS10 Storm Tracker weather team is forecasting historic lows for the Capital Region and wind chills feeling in the negatives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It’s important to know what to wear during an extreme cold weather event because if not dressed properly it could cause hypothermia or frostbite.

The National Weather Service (NWS) lists some items to wear and tips to keep in mind when preparing to brace for the extreme cold weather conditions:

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and warm clothing layers

Warm hats and scarves

Mittens which are snug at the wrist instead of gloves

Make sure to cover your mouth to protect your lungs

Try to stay dry and away from the wind

If bracing for extremely cold temperatures, the NWS urges the public to minimize travel and to stay indoors if they can. Ensure that your car is winterized and ready for any emergency.

As always, stay up to date on the latest weather conditions by reading the forecast discussion online.