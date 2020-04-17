Staying Afloat in the Capital Region: Personal Trainer adapting to gym closures

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local business owners are seeing substantial changes to their business models and are having to adapt to rapid changes the New York State government is implementing in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Staying Afloat in the Capital Region is a digital series focusing on how local businesses are surviving amid the global health crisis. This segment features Adam Badger, the founder of Badger Strength and Nutrition.

Badger does not own a building or have a gym. He relies on good relationships he has with local-area gyms to train at their facilities. When Governor Cuomo mandated all gyms to close on March 16, Badger lost about 70% of his income which comes directly from one-on-one sessions with clients and his corporate wellness program.

Personal training is an in-person job for Badger. He said his training style is focused on making sure clients maintain proper form throughout the work-out. With gyms being closed, Badger decided to adjust his business model.

“So basically I just pivot my business from being 90 percent in-person contact to all of my efforts are going towards pushing out helpful, valuable online content,” he said.

Badger is currently not receiving income from any of his clients because he can’t physically train them. He is also unable to apply for unemployment benefits because he owns his own business and is the sole employee.

While New Yorkers are staying at home, Badger is putting out free at-home workouts and nutrition seminars on his Instagram page for his followers to make use of. He said instead of sitting at home and doing nothing, creating content for his page is helping him stay connected with potential future clients.

“I’m worried about what my business will look like once this is all over,” he said. “Even though I don’t have a salary or a guaranteed job when I come back I know that I’m also very resourceful and a survivor and I’ll be able to make it work.

To learn more about Badger Strength: CLICK HERE.