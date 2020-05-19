Statistics on coronavirus in New York as we emerge from the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Check out this assortment of studies, surveys, and reports about the coroanvirus effect on New York and New Yorkers.

Health Care

According to a QuoteWizard survey of health care costs across the country, New York’s influx of COVID-19 patients came as hospital expenses were at an all-time high. QuoteWizard found that New York had the sixth-highest increase of average inpatient hospital costs from 2009 to 2018—a nearly 60% increase, from $1,811 to $2,894—and the eighth-highest overall cost. The same study also found:

The 10% of Americans who are uninsured pay $35 billion dollars per year in health care out of pocket

Hospital debt in 2018 was 90 times greater than it was in 2015, growing from $617 million to $56 billion

American health insurers spend 8% of total payments on administrative costs, compared to 1%-3% in other developed countries

The average inpatient hospital visit costs $2,335, 36% higher than a decade ago

Government Restrictions

WalletHub reviewed coronavirus restrictions, orders, and guidelines from state-to-state, and determined New York as the state with the ninth-most coronavirus restrictions. Measuring how much state requirements have limited residents in the interest of safety, WalletHub’s study shows that New York ranks:

7th in restrictions on large gatherings

20th in reopening of restaurants and bars

21st for shelter-in-place orders

31st for reopening of non-essential businesses

35th in requirements to wear a face-covering in public

Quarantine

EverydayCarry performed a survey looking at lockdowns that showed 29% of New Yorkers will miss aspects of life spent in quarantine. The study also looked at national trends to find that, during the pandemic:

55% say they are better prepared for emergencies

35% enjoyed a greater community spirit

27% have gained self-sufficiency skills like growing their own produce, baking bread, and learning to DIY

9% appreciate the decrease in pollution

6% crossed home improvements off of their to-do lists

3% got more sleep

Justice System

New Yorkers United for Justice compared data on testing in the criminal justice system across states. They say that New York shows a concerning lack of testing, and that “we run the risk of COVID-19 rapidly spreading from our prisons into our communities” in the state. Only 735 incarcerated individuals have been tested, and of those, 452—more than half—have tested positive.

New York had an incarcerated population of nearly 75,000 as of 2016. Comparatively, New Jersey had 32,000 people in prison or jail as of 2016. That state has performed 3,198 incarcerated individuals, to find 602 positive cases. States like Michigan and Florida have also been far more proactive about testing within the criminal justice system.

Virtual Tours

Retailers, schools, and tourist destinations have stepped up their adventures at home to help combat cabin fever around the world. Once TV shows, movies, or books become less interesting after two months cooped up, we look further afield to virtual tours. According to Frontier Bundles, New York’s favorite virtual destination is the legendary Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Employment

Another QuoteWizard study showed that, in New York’s lowest unemployment scenario of 10%, 658,000 people would lose employer-sponsored health insurance plans due to coronavirus layoffs. Census data in a report from Volusion shows just under 10% of the workforce are is self-employed. The self-employed are especially vulnerable during economic downturns, lacking even basic job protections.

SeniorLiving.org looked at employment numbers among the senior workforce, which represents significant portions of many professions requiring close contact, like bus drivers, ushers, ticket takers, taxi drivers, street vendors, chiropractors, dentists, and barbers. Throughout the U.S., no less than 20% of adults aged 65 to 74 are in the workforce. In New York:

66% of New Yorkers aged 55 to 64 are still working

Post-retirement, 27% of New Yorkers aged 65 to 74 continue working

7% of those aged 75 and up are still in the workforce

All told, 33% of those older than 55 are working

