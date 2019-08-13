Statewide DWI crackdown to last through Labor Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Wednesday, law enforcement across the state will be holding a DWI crackdown through Labor Day.

A 2016 crash changed Niko DiNovo’s family forever.

“One night, one poor decision, and 508 days of gruesome recovery that ended a child’s life,” Niko’s brother, Michael DiNovo, said.

The driver of the car Niko was a passenger in was under the influence when it crashed into a tavern and burst into flames. Last year, he succumbed to his injuries and suffered through 29 surgeries.

“Third degree burns on 95 percent of your body,” Michael recalled. “He was just a warrior, and he battled so much adversity.”

Now Niko’s family is supporting the state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

During last year’s campaign, nearly 4,000 tickets were issued for impaired driving.

“Niko’s story clearly shows why this enforcement and education campaign is so very important,” Mark Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair, said.

With ride-share services like Uber and Lyft, Niko’s brother says there’s no excuse.

“You’d rather spend the couple dollars than lose your life for it or jump in the car with someone who has been drinking,” he said.