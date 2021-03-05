Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate just over 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 5,034, the lowest since December 8, and the statewide COVID-19 positive percentage is just over 3%.

“We’re fighting COVID-19 every day by getting the vaccination rate up and keeping COVID rates down, but we still have a long way to go in this footrace,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine distribution sites are expanding and Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine is going to help substantially, but the number of eligible residents far exceeds the number of shots we get each week, and challenges like new variants and COVID fatigue continue to pose a threat. That’s why it’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that help us combat this virus—washing hands, social distancing and masking up—and why we need to look out for one another throughout this crisis. The numbers are a function of our collective actions, and if we all work together, we can defeat COVID and get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 296,935
  • Total Positive – 8,956
  • Percent Positive – 3.02%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,034 (-143)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -592
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 592
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,030 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 700 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 148,923 (+568)
  • Deaths – 94
  • Total Deaths – 38,891

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1170.01%35%
Central New York520.01%33%
Finger Lakes1870.02%40%
Long Island8530.03%34%
Mid-Hudson5200.02%43%
Mohawk Valley750.02%39%
New York City2,9360.03%31%
North Country510.01%57%
Southern Tier740.01%50%
Western New York1690.01%36%
Statewide5,0340.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region245210 19%
Central New York262175 34%
Finger Lakes397260 35%
Long Island849644 24%
Mid-Hudson680407 40%
Mohawk Valley9765 30%
New York City2,6102,022 23%
North Country6126 55%
Southern Tier12662 50%
Western New York543341 40%
Statewide5,8704,212 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region1.99%1.88%1.92%
Central New York1.00%0.87%0.92%
Finger Lakes1.89%1.75%1.83%
Long Island4.18%4.18%4.21%
Mid-Hudson4.14%4.12%4.15%
Mohawk Valley1.78%1.54%1.65%
New York City4.02%3.98%3.94%
North Country2.77%2.61%2.61%
Southern Tier0.70%0.72%0.73%
Western New York1.90%1.85%1.98%
Statewide3.18%3.12%3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx5.14%5.14%5.27%
Brooklyn4.39%4.32%4.46%
Manhattan2.55%2.59%2.71%
Queens4.26%4.39%4.46%
Staten Island4.11%4.43%4.72%

Of the 1,666,733 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,11484
Allegany2,9196
Broome15,276107
Cattaraugus4,47416
Cayuga5,42115
Chautauqua7,40223
Chemung6,46814
Chenango2,47413
Clinton3,74137
Columbia3,4349
Cortland3,20715
Delaware1,56017
Dutchess22,794116
Erie66,344285
Essex1,3604
Franklin2,14222
Fulton3,41829
Genesee4,4599
Greene2,69311
Hamilton2850
Herkimer4,58810
Jefferson4,87220
Lewis2,0855
Livingston3,58913
Madison3,88213
Monroe53,167177
Montgomery3,23213
Nassau151,327789
Niagara15,46258
NYC731,3154,856
Oneida19,86637
Onondaga32,68175
Ontario5,87618
Orange37,847216
Orleans2,4674
Oswego6,08727
Otsego2,43129
Putnam8,50343
Rensselaer9,16036
Rockland39,324175
Saratoga12,14651
Schenectady10,97832
Schoharie1,24112
Schuyler8711
Seneca1,6408
St. Lawrence5,64422
Steuben5,56217
Suffolk165,289750
Sullivan4,84523
Tioga2,83610
Tompkins3,50011
Ulster10,23832
Warren2,89018
Washington2,38014
Wayne4,52212
Westchester109,516478
Wyoming2,86714
Yates1,0225

Yesterday, 94 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx16
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua2
Dutchess3
Erie3
Kings16
Manhattan4
Monroe1
Nassau8
Niagara2
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens11
Rockland4
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk9
Ulster1
Washington2
Westchester2

