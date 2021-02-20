Statewide COVID-19 positivity hovering around 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday was 3.06%, the lowest since November 23. Hospitalizations dropped below 6,000 for the first time since December 14. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.

“Our ability to beat back COVID is entirely dependent on our actions, and the post-holiday reduction in positivity and hospitalizations demonstrates that New Yorkers are continuing to do the right things to stay safe. As these numbers go down, vaccinations are going up, and that means we’re making real progress toward the light at the end of the tunnel,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the capacity and distribution network to get even more vaccines in arms, but because of limited supply this will continue to be a marathon, not a sprint. In the meantime, we must continue masking up and practicing good social distancing—actions that we know will tame the COVID beast.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 251,645

Total Positive – 7,692

Percent Positive – 3.06%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.53%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,977 (-178)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -911

Patients Newly Admitted – 563

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 1,162 (-37)

Number ICU with Intubation – 801 (-33)

Total Discharges – 141,592 (+624)

Deaths – 97

Total Deaths – 37,776

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 185 0.02% 34% Central New York 101 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 215 0.02% 40% Long Island 1,013 0.04% 34% Mid-Hudson 634 0.03% 43% Mohawk Valley 116 0.02% 36% New York City 3,236 0.04% 31% North Country 80 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 139 0.02% 48% Western New York 258 0.02% 38% Statewide 5,977 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 242 177 27% Central New York 262 170 32% Finger Lakes 397 242 37% Long Island 856 671 22% Mid-Hudson 680 397 39% Mohawk Valley 127 87 29% New York City 2,600 2,051 21% North Country 59 33 43% Southern Tier 126 70 44% Western New York 545 340 39% Statewide 5,894 4,238 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.16% 2.09% 2.00% Central New York 1.61% 1.41% 1.33% Finger Lakes 2.39% 2.33% 2.37% Long Island 4.39% 4.36% 4.31% Mid-Hudson 4.40% 4.43% 4.14% Mohawk Valley 2.12% 2.11% 2.11% New York City 4.28% 4.40% 4.40% North Country 3.74% 3.91% 3.95% Southern Tier 0.79% 0.78% 0.76% Western New York 3.32% 3.01% 2.87% Statewide 3.61% 3.60% 3.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 5.85% 6.20% 6.00% Brooklyn 4.38% 4.57% 4.56% Manhattan 2.73% 3.01% 2.98% Queens 4.77% 4.96% 4.95% Staten Island 4.48% 4.57% 4.47%

Of the 1,572,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,336 64 Allegany 2,832 9 Broome 14,145 94 Cattaraugus 4,269 19 Cayuga 5,242 14 Chautauqua 7,152 12 Chemung 6,350 5 Chenango 2,359 15 Clinton 3,369 17 Columbia 3,312 15 Cortland 3,074 14 Delaware 1,438 7 Dutchess 21,452 108 Erie 63,248 286 Essex 1,291 19 Franklin 1,935 42 Fulton 3,170 31 Genesee 4,272 15 Greene 2,573 7 Hamilton 276 1 Herkimer 4,499 10 Jefferson 4,582 20 Lewis 1,996 9 Livingston 3,434 14 Madison 3,755 15 Monroe 51,423 168 Montgomery 3,079 20 Nassau 143,069 602 Niagara 14,957 37 NYC 680,801 4,150 Oneida 19,351 27 Onondaga 31,848 55 Ontario 5,626 21 Orange 35,496 141 Orleans 2,394 7 Oswego 5,875 21 Otsego 2,238 9 Putnam 8,085 26 Rensselaer 8,760 27 Rockland 37,478 158 Saratoga 11,560 43 Schenectady 10,593 20 Schoharie 1,160 6 Schuyler 847 1 Seneca 1,532 6 St. Lawrence 5,194 48 Steuben 5,415 16 Suffolk 157,516 602 Sullivan 4,594 18 Tioga 2,740 15 Tompkins 3,376 9 Ulster 9,698 40 Warren 2,763 9 Washington 2,232 10 Wayne 4,370 17 Westchester 103,990 484 Wyoming 2,748 16 Yates 1,006 1

54 new cases of the UK variant have been identified in New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 136. The geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2 2 Allegany 1 0 Broome 1 0 Dutchess 1 1 Essex 1 0 Jefferson 1 0 Nassau 9 1 Niagara 1 0 NYC 77 46 Onondaga 1 0 Rockland 4 0 Saratoga 7 0 Suffolk 10 2 Tompkins 6 0 Ulster 2 1 Warren 6 0 Westchester 5 1

Yesterday, 97 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,776. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: