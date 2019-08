(CNN) – If you’re right handed, try writing with your left hand for a few hours.

If you’re left handed, just kick back and relax because this Tuesday is all about you!

International Left-Handers Day is observed every year on August 13.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the day was established in 1992 in the United Kingdom.

It pays tribute to all those hard working left-handed people out there!