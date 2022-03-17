ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The so-called ‘Great Resignation’ terms Americans are quitting their jobs at records rates as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19 and available incentives for changing jobs. Wallethub has released its report on states with the highest job resignation rates of 2022.

The report ranked the frequency of how people are leaving their jobs, which isn’t the same for each state. This frequency has been ranked by Wallethub based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia of people leaving their places of employment.

New York ranked 51 the lowest overall in the report, with Alaska ranking on the top spot. Massachusetts was not far behind New York, ranking at 48 from the report. A full list of rankings is shown on the map below.

“COVID-19 had a big impact on the labor market that altered the composition of the labor force and caused a sharp decrease in labor force participation. The effect of the pandemic was particularly acute for workers with certain demographic characteristics and working conditions. Many of the industries that were influenced significantly by the pandemic involve person-to-person contact and cannot be done remotely – for instance, food preparation and personal services,” said Associate Professor, Cleveland State University, Kuzey Yilmaz.

Yilmaz noted, “Research shows that people who are out of the labor force have lower probabilities of transitioning into employment than those who are unemployed and that their return to the labor force often lags behind overall improvement in the economy.”

In addition, “Women with children predominate in many of the occupations that were hardest hit at the start of the pandemic due to increased childcare responsibilities stemming from the shift to virtual learning at schools and the closure or reduced capacity of many daycare centers. Hispanic women, older workers, and immigrants also experienced greater job losses,” she adds.

States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates