States considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/CNN) — Several states are considering taking legal action against the Trump administration over the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting leading up to the November presidential election.

There are fears that the changes could slow mail service during the 2020 presidential election, and presumably cause problems with mail-in voting. Amid concerns about the post office’s new operational changes, at least a half dozen states—including New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia—are considering their legal options.

New York’s Attorney General released a statement on Monday:

“President Trump’s actions to interfere with the operations of the U.S. Postal Service in advance of the presidential election [are] deeply disturbing. It is an attempt at an authoritarian power grab in an effort to hold on to power, plain and simple. I, along with numerous other state attorneys general from around the nation, are now swiftly examining every legal option to protect the postal service and Americans’ right to vote absentee. While the president works to disenfranchise voters, we will fight to protect our democracy and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot come November.” Letitia James

Attorney General of New York

The Washington Post first reported that several attorneys general have been discussing potentially teaming up to sue the administration.

“We will not be deterred by Donald Trump’s blatant attempts to undermine the integrity of our elections. We are exploring all options available to ensure everyone’s vote is counted,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey told CNN in a statement on Sunday.

The Postal Service recently warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that it cannot guarantee all mail-in election ballots will arrive in time to be counted.

Last week, President Trump acknowledged that he’s starving the postal service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

On Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session over the crisis at the Postal Service.

