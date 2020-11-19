Statements issued on the passing of former Village of Colonie Mayor Frank Leak

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce and Legislator Patrice Lockart issued the following statements regarding the passing of former Village of Colonie Mayor Frank Leak who died Wednesday:
I am saddened to hear about the passing of Mayor Frank Leak. During his tenure, Leak had helped the Village of Colonie flourish and his actions will be felt for years to come. His dedicated service to the Village and Albany County will never be forgotten,” stated Chairman Joyce.
Mayor Leak will be sorely missed by so many in the Village of Colonie. He touched so many lives and helped so very many people. Everything he did was for others. He was truly a selfless man. I will always hold onto the words that Frank told me during one of our many talks. He said, the only reason to be in public office is to help people, if you can’t do that it means nothing,” stated Legislator Lockart, who also serves as a Village Trustee. “Mayor Leak’s legacy is his helping the people of the Village. That meant everything to him. I am so proud to have served with him and to call him my friend. I will miss him.
The Village of Colonie also issued the following statement on their website in regard to the former Mayor’s passing:
It is with deep sadness that we inform you that former Mayor Frank Leak passed away on November 18, 2020. For more than two decades, Frank served as the Mayor of the Village of Colonie. He truly loved his Village and was very proud of its many accomplishments over the years. Frank lived in the Village of Colonie for more than 50 years and served as our Mayor for 24 years. He was a force in the community. He always wanted people to know that his door was always open. He felt that it was his responsibility as Mayor to take care of the people in his community. along with the entire Village staff, Frank achieved many of his goals…a safe and prosperous community for all residents. Frank was proud of all the programs and facilities that were created under his watch, especially the amphitheater for the arts, that bears his name. Frank always had a special place in his heart for all the children and seniors of the Village. We extend sincere condolences to his wife, Mae, his daughters and all family members. Frank, may you rest in peace, and know that we shall proudly carry on your vision today, tomorrow and into the future.
LATEST STORIES
- Ellis Medicine holding digital panel on community mental health needs
- Travel advisory on the Adirondack Northway in Saratoga Springs
- Second stimulus checks: Why you shouldn’t expect a deal before the end of 2020
- Pittsfield to receive $3M from MassWorks Funding for infrastructure project
- Statements issued on the passing of former Village of Colonie Mayor Frank Leak