Statements issued on the passing of former Village of Colonie Mayor Frank Leak

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce and Legislator Patrice Lockart issued the following statements regarding the passing of former Village of Colonie Mayor Frank Leak who died Wednesday:

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Mayor Frank Leak. During his tenure, Leak had helped the Village of Colonie flourish and his actions will be felt for years to come. His dedicated service to the Village and Albany County will never be forgotten,” stated Chairman Joyce.

Mayor Leak will be sorely missed by so many in the Village of Colonie. He touched so many lives and helped so very many people. Everything he did was for others. He was truly a selfless man. I will always hold onto the words that Frank told me during one of our many talks. He said, the only reason to be in public office is to help people, if you can’t do that it means nothing,” stated Legislator Lockart, who also serves as a Village Trustee. “Mayor Leak’s legacy is his helping the people of the Village. That meant everything to him. I am so proud to have served with him and to call him my friend. I will miss him.

The Village of Colonie also issued the following statement on their website in regard to the former Mayor’s passing: