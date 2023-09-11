ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over Labor Day weekend, State Police conducted a DWI enforcement campaign throughout New York. The focus was to crack down on impaired and reckless drivers.

State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints. The campaign, which ran from Friday, September 1, through Monday, September 4, resulted in 8,762 tickets issued statewide.

In the Capital Region, 515 tickets were issued and 10 individuals were arrested for DWI. Below is the full breakdown of the enforcement campaign:

TroopRegionDWI ArrestsSpeedDistracted DrivingChild restraint/Seat beltMove OverTotal tickets (includes other violations)
AWestern NY527211233707
BNorth Country623282230695
CSouthern Tier1442875028891
DCentral NY2023812509907
EFinger Lakes142759518817
FUpper Hudson Valley2828027294694
GCapital Region102069615515
KLower Hudson Valley29601556791,291
LLong Island1816532123572
NYCNew York City38212171427
TNYS Thruway76282156161,246