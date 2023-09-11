ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over Labor Day weekend, State Police conducted a DWI enforcement campaign throughout New York. The focus was to crack down on impaired and reckless drivers.

State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints. The campaign, which ran from Friday, September 1, through Monday, September 4, resulted in 8,762 tickets issued statewide.

In the Capital Region, 515 tickets were issued and 10 individuals were arrested for DWI. Below is the full breakdown of the enforcement campaign: