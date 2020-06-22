State Troopers issue nearly 25,000 tickets during ‘Speed Week’

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — This year’s “Speed Week” campaign resulted in New York State Troopers issuing nearly 25,000 tickets.

“Speed Week,” which took place from June 11 to June 17, targeted speeding, distracted driving, Move Over Law violations, and other unsafe driving behaviors.

Troopers issued 24,980 total traffic tickets during the 2020 campaign. Speeding accounted for 13,131 tickets, while 574 were for distracted driving, and 294 for Move Over Law violations. 186 people were arrested for drunk and impaired driving. State Police also arrested 186 people for drunk and impaired driving and responded to 158 personal injury accidents, including three fatal crashes.

During the June 2019 Speed Week detail, State Police issued 25,097 total tickets, including 13,055 for speeding.

