State to enforce plastic bag ban from Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State will begin enforcing a ban on plastic bags from Monday, October 19. The ban was originally due to start at the beginning of March, but a legal challenge from the state’s plastic bag industry caused a delay.

The lawsuit was eventually rejected by New York State’s Supreme Court.

“New York’s bag ban has already improved New York’s health by cutting down on plastic pollution. We look forward to the State beginning enforcement and stores complying with this important law.” Kate Kurera

Deputy Director of Environmental Advocates NY

The law prohibits stores and food outlets from giving plastic bags to customers. Some stores may provide paper bags for a small fee, and customers can bring their own reusable bags.

LATEST STORIES