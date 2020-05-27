State Senators vote to extend the window for the Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – In a unanimous vote, the New York state senate extended the lookback window for the Child Victims act. Victims will now have until August 2021 to bring about any civil action.

Wednesday’s vote was the first time in two months that the New York State Senate was back in session. Many members tuned in remotely.

The Child Victim’s Act was signed in to law last year and gives victims time to file lawsuits in cases involving abuse that may have surpassed the statute of limitations.

