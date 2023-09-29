ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, a group of gun owners have brought a legal challenge against a new state law that changed how background checks are performed. State Senator Dan Stec, explained his reaction to the provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which requires background checks to be run for both firearm and ammunition purchases.

“The changes do absolutely nothing to eliminate gun violence or improve public safety at all, but what they do, do is they hassle the lawful gun owner and they certainly are a burden on the whole system, especially all of our small businesses that sell firearms and ammunition.” Said Stec.

Also this week, election advocates have begun preparations for the general election on November 7, with a push to encourage people to register to vote. Erica Smitka from the League of Women Voters explained the renewed push will help prevent people from being turned away from the polls on election day.

“There are thousands of people who go to vote on election day and whether they forgot that they hadn’t registered, or maybe they moved and they didn’t re-register to indicate that they moved, and for whatever reason it makes it really difficult for them to vote on the day of, so we’ve been doing everything we can to make sure that everybody that’s eligible in New York state is registered and ready to go before November seventh.” Said Smitka.

