State-run COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York has had a designated COVID-19 vaccine site on Gurney Lane since vaccines started going out.

Until now, they haven’t had the supply to operate it, but that’s about to change.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 10 new coronavirus vaccination sites across the state, all to begin operation within the coming weeks. One of those is at that same spot at 50 Gurney Lane, just off Northway Exit 19.

The site shares the property with Warren County Historical Society and the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Officials from both Warren and Washington counties have lobbied to get things rolling at the site for months. Until now, the nearest state-run vaccination sites were in Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

“Our residents have been asking for more options for COVID-19 vaccinations closer to home,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachael Seeber. We are very thankful that our partnership with our colleagues at the Governor’s Office and New York State Department of Health has yielded this initiative that will help us get more people vaccinated in a timely manner just minutes from their homes.”

Warren and Washington counties came together on Sunday to hold a joint vaccine clinic, giving out 1,170 vaccines to anyone who fit into phases 1A and 1B of the state’s plan. County clinics will continue into the coming weeks.