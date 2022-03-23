BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of companion bills have been introduced in the New York State Senate and Assembly in an effort to make construction a bit more eco-friendly. The goal of Senate Bill S6843B and Assembly Bill A8431A is establishing the “all-electric building act,” according to the New York State Senate.

If these bills become laws, no city, town or village would be allowed to issue a permit to build a new structure unless that building is all-electric. This would apply to all permit applications submitted starting in 2024.

According to the bills, there would be “certain circumstances” that would allow some projects to utilize other sources of energy. An all-electric building could prove difficult in some cases, and according to the Senate bill, waivers for gas fixtures in limited areas could be issued.

In the Senate, the bill was sponsored by Democrat Brian Kavanagh (NY-26). Since its introduction, it’s been sent to the Finance Committee. The Assembly’s companion bill is also in committee.