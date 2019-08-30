Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Alex Trebek finishes chemotherapy treatments, gets back to work on Jeopardy
Top Stories
RECALL: 6,200 bath toys pose cutting, choking hazard
Construction-related lane closures suspended over Labor Day weekend
State proposed changes for solitary confinement
Survey: 80% of parents say school years were the best days of their life
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
NEWS10 ABC Backpack Giveaway
NY State Family Fun Pack
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
State proposed changes for solitary confinement
News
Posted:
Aug 30, 2019 / 07:25 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2019 / 07:25 AM EDT
Download our news app