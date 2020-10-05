State properties lit up to honor fallen firefighters, 21 names added to memorial wall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Buildings and bridges across the state were lit up red to honor fallen firefighters on Sunday evening. Governor Cuomo instructed a number of state properties, including the One World Trade Center and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, to be illuminated as part of the national “Light the Night” tribute.

In Albany, the SUNY Administration Building, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building and the gateway of Albany International Airport were all lit up as part of the tribute.

Governor Cuomo also announced that 21 names will be added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall at Albany’s Empire State Plaza. The wall honors “the memory and heroism of the first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty.”

“Each of these twenty-one brave New Yorkers answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the communities and residents they serve. It is our duty to honor their bravery and legacy in perpetuity. With their names inscribed on this wall, we vow to never forget their heroic actions and pledge to always remember their legacy Governor Andrew Cuomo

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building illuminated to honor firefighters

Albany International Airport illuminated to honor firefighters

SUNY Administration Building illuminated to honor firefighters

New York State Education Building illuminated to honor firefighters

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a tribute video has been created for the honorees and their families in place of the traditional memorial ceremony. The families of all 2020 honorees will also be invited to attend the 24th Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in 2021 so their loved ones can be recognized at a traditional in-person ceremony.

“While the COVID-19 is preventing us from holding a traditional ceremony, it won’t stop us from honoring the 21 brave souls being memorialized on New York State’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall and standing with their families as their loss is mourned. We will never forget these brave souls who were fiercely committed to protecting their communities during the most difficult of times.” Francis Nerney

New York State Fire Administrator

The following individuals are being added to the memorial wall this year:

Robert H. Bush, Firefighter

Brian W. Casse, Firefighter

Roger Espinal, Firefighter

Robert M. Gless, Firefighter

Dennis G. Heaney, Firefighter

Ronald W. Hinkle, Firefighter

Kenneth Larkin, Firefighter

Michael T. McDonald, Firefighter

Richard H. Meehan, Firefighter

Robert A. Mentrasti, Firefighter

Michael G. Miles, Fire Protection Specialist

Robert P. Miuccio, Battalion Chief

John S. Moschella, Captain

Timothy P. O’Neill, Lieutenant

John V. Scott, County Fire Coordinator

Christopher A. Slutman, Firefighter

Brian J. Sullivan, Lieutenant

Richard J. Tanagretta, Firefighter

S. Bertrand Van Amburgh, Firefighter

Joseph Walsh, Firefighter

Charles Williams, Firefighter

The tribute video to the 21 fallen firefighters can be viewed online.

In 2019, fire departments statewide responded to approximately 1,550,000 incidents, or 129,167 incidents per month, 4,247 incidents per day and three incidents every minute.

LATEST STORIES