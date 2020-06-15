State prisons will allow inmate visits to begin when all regions move to Phase Three of New York Forward

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) says they will allow inmate visitation to resume when all regions have moved into Phase Three of New York Forward. DOCCS has implemented a number of new guidelines to continue to protect inmates, staff, and visitors from the coronavirus.

Visitors not wearing a face mask will not be allowed into prison facilities. All visitors will also have to answer a questionnaire and get their temperature checked upon entering. No physical contact between inmates and visitors will be allowed until further notice.

The Department takes the continued spread of this global health emergency seriously and shares the same concerns as staff, incarcerated individuals, parolees, and their loved ones. Our focus is ensuring that the hardworking men and women of this Department, as well as our incarcerated and parolee populations, are healthy and safe. Just as we have successfully managed infectious outbreaks in the past, we have emergency protocols in place and have proactively made adjustments in our facilities and Community Supervision offices in an attempt to limit any outbreaks. NYSDOCCS

Social distancing in visitation rooms means areas will be cut to half capacity. DOCCS says they will allow two visitors per inmate. Visits will be limited to two hours. Visitation areas will be disinfected after each visit.

DOCCS says they will gradually restart inmate programs including mental health, substance, and sex offender counseling. Vocational and continuing education programs will return in the fall. The entire plan for reopening can be found on their website.

Albany County Sheriff, Craig Apple, says there has been no date set yet for when visitation will be allowed at Albany County Jail. Colonel Richard Emery from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office also says no date has been set for when visitation will resume at Saratoga County Jail.

News10 ABC is waiting to hear back from the Rensselaer County and Schenectady County sheriff’s office as to when visitation might resume at its county jails.

