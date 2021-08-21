State Police warn residents about vehicle break-ins

Car thief stolen vehicle

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police reminds the public to lock their cars due to the continued trend of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Police warn that vehicles are entered and stolen because victims have kept their vehicle unlocked, with the keys in it.

  • Please always lock your vehicle, even in your own driveway. 
  • Close all windows including sunroofs. 
  • Never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification in a vehicle. 

Most recently, Police said vehicle break-ins have occurred in the Town of Union Vale, Village of Millbrook, and Town of Washington. 

State Police of Poughkeepsie is requesting anyone with home surveillance cameras check footage on Tuesday, Aug 17, around midnight till 5:00 a.m.

Specifically, Police said homeowners residing in the following areas:

  • Hoofprint Road, in Union Vale
  • Fountain Place, Weatherford Lane, in Millbrook
  • Horseshoe Road, Verbank Road, Maple Hill Rd, and Rodrigo Court, of Washington

Anyone with information pertaining to these break-ins is asked to contact Inv. Melilli at SP Poughkeepsie at carmelo.melilli@troopers.ny.gov or by calling (845) 677-7379.  Or contact Inv. Robert Lombardi of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force by calling (914) 925-3812 or at robert.lombardi@troopers.ny.gov.

