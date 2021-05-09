State Police warn of trail head vehicle break-ins

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have issued a warning after a series of vehicle break-ins at multiple Adirondack trailheads. Police say valuables including purses and credit cards were taken.

The break ins took place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday on trailheads in the Lake George and Washington County areas.

Hikers and other visitors are advised to not leave valuables in sight if leaving a vehicle unattended. If possible, valuables should not be left in vehicles at all.

State Police say they are are actively investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call SP Queensbury at (518) 583-7000.