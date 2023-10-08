ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The local Jewish population here in the Capital Region is feeling the impacts of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Following Governor Hochul’s remarks on October 7, safety of the local Jewish population has become a priority.

Temple Israel of Albany welcomed Governor Kathy Hochul last Saturday to discuss what the war in Israel means to New Yorkers, with New York state holding the largest population of Jewish people outside of Israel. “Immediately, we deployed our State Police to be activated. To protect not just the usual places.”

Hochul announcing places of worship like synagogues, cultural institutions, and museums will be under heightened security across New York State. State Police telling NEWS10 they’re also taking additional safety measures while tensions are high. “We are also monitoring social media and chat sites, and we continue to collaborate with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure safety of all our community members.”

Safety measures around synagogues during religious holidays have always been a priority in the Capital Region. NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski spoke with Temple Israel of Albany who shared the following over email: “We did in fact have police presence at our holidays and we already always have security on site for any religious occasion.”

The Capital Region continues to find ways to lend its support and send emergency assistance to Israel while the conflict continues. Hank Greenberg of the United Jewish Federation says these issues go beyond faith. “Not just the Jewish community. I think all lovers of peace, all believers in democracy; Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East.