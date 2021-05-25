State Police to increase presence in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) will increase their presence in Albany after a string of violent crimes. There have been several shootings in recent weeks culminating in two teens being shot and killed.

Chyna Forney, 18, of Albany, was shot and killed on Essex Street on May 3. Alvin Foy, 18, of Albany has been charged in connection to her death. Destiny Greene, 15, of Latham, was shot and killed on May 24. Police are still looking for a suspect in that shooting.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the increase in NYSP presence was at the request of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. Cuomo released the following statement.

“The recent surge of gun violence that has taken the lives of too many innocent bystanders and injured even more individuals in the City of Albany is deeply unsettling. Our communities need to be safe places where New Yorkers can live, work and raise families without fear of senseless violence and crime. At the request of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, I am directing the New York State Police to assist the Albany Police Department with any available resources. This effort will include increased patrols and deployment of the State Police Community Stabilization Unit – a new initiative designed to strategically address known issues, in partnership with the local police and the community, to prevent crime before it occurs.”