(WSYR) — Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shots are on standby after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance to pause the one-dose vaccine for now.

"This is, you know, six cases out of more than 7 million doses of vaccine. So we're looking at something that's occurring in a frequency of less than one in a million which is less than what we see with anaphylaxis after any vaccine. So again I think it's a very conservative move but I think it's a smart move," said Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate Medical University.