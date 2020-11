Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are sponsoring a free child passenger safety seat fitting station. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on hand to install or inspect child car seats on Thursday, November 19.

The station will run at Troop G Headquarters, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham and run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment call the New York State Police Traffic Section at 518-783-3258.