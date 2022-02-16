RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, early on Wednesday morning, Sgt. Gregory Lischack was dragged along State Route 9G during a traffic stop. At about 1:30 am, he was patrolling 9G in Rhinebeck when he pulled over a vehicle for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.

Police said the driver, Nicolas Antunano, 23, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When Lischak tried to arrest him, police said Antunano suddenly drove off, dragging the sergeant. Police did not specifically describe how Lischak was connected to the vehicle, how far he was dragged, or the extent of his injuries. They said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police began searching the area, ultimately chasing down passenger Anthony Delfino, 24, on foot when he and Antunano were spotted fleeing the vehicle in the village of Rhinebeck. Antunano was also soon located at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Both were arrested.

Police said they found out that, although Delfino was not in the driver’s seat during the initial traffic stop, he took the wheel during the pursuit into the village. He and Antunano were charged with:

Third-degree unlawful fleeing

Driving while intoxicated

Vehicle and traffic violations

Antunano was also charged with second-degree assault.