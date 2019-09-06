State Police seize Stephentown man’s guns under one of first Red Flag cases in the Capital Region

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police this week seized a number of firearms from a home in Stephentown at the orders of a judge.

Troopers filed Red Flag Law documents against 52-year-old Robert King Wednesday.

“State Police filed the Extreme Risk Protection Order because during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Robert King could pose a threat to himself or others,” Trooper Aaron Hicks said in a statement.

This comes after King was arrested on Tuesday, charged with reckless endangerment and felony possession of a firearm. Troopers say he fired an unregistered gun near Route 22 in New Lebanon and the bullet hit a nearby parked pickup truck.

After King was arraigned at New Lebanon Town Justice Court, his spouse says he made a comment in the parking lot about how it would be easier to kill himself than deal with New York State laws. She says the comment was taken out of context, and he wasn’t remotely serious about it.

Troopers took the comment seriously, later filing the Red Flag documents against him. It’s the first Red Flag case in Rensselaer County since the law took effect late last month.

King is due back in court next week.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to his attorney but haven’t heard back as of Friday afternoon.