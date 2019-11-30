State Police seeking assistance in animal cruelty case

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after responding to a dog complaint.

On November 23, State Police arrived on scene of a reported dog complaint and found four pitbull mix puppies on the side of the road.

Police say one of the puppies was found dead and the other three were malnourished and in poor health. To police, it appeared the puppies had been left on the side of the road with only a small bucket of water.

The Herkimer Dog Control Office responded to the scene and took all of the puppies to their facility.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the puppies that were left on Newport Road in the town of Schuyler to contact State Police at (315)-366-6000.