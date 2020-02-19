State Police seek public’s help in identifying alleged larceny suspect

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who they say is involved in a grand larceny investigation.

New York State Police say in November and December of 2019, a man used a stolen debit card to make several unauthorized withdrawals from someone else’s bank account in Windsor and Poughkeepsie. He also reportedly used the victim’s identity to take out a personal loan which was then withdrawn from the same bank account.

Police say the suspect is a white male, who was wearing a Michael Kors puffer coat and dark colored clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the man to contact Investigator Melissa McMorris at (845)-677-7372, reference case number 9307246.

