POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several police agencies in Potsdam, including the United States Department of Homeland Security, are still investigating after a murder took place on February 18 near SUNY Potsdam’s campus. One victim, who has since been identified as Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Potsdam, was found dead on that date near College Park Road.

The suspect in this case, Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, was charged with second-degree murder after the incident. On the date of the shooting, Snow was seen driving the vehicle shown below- a gray Honda Civic with its plates reading KVE-2731. The car has damage to its driver’s side door.

Photo Courtesy New York State Police

Investigations have determined that the vehicle passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena between 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. February 18. If you saw Snow or his car during those times, you are asked to contact New York State Police Troop B Communications at (518) 873-2750.