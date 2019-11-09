State Police searching for alleged suspect in homicide investigation

WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are looking for the suspect they believe was involved in the shooting death of a Middletown man.

State Police say on the morning of November 3 Jamaad Murphy, 26, of Middleburgh shot and killed 23-year-old Matthew Napoleoni of Middletown outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road Extension.

Police are actively searching for Murphy at this time and anyone with information about his whereabouts are being asked to contact State Police at Middletown at (845)-344-5300.