State Police: Schenectady woman charged with stealing over $300K from employer

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
American money cash dollars are scattered generic

(Getty)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said they arrested Aurilla Vandervort, 55, of Schenectady on October 20. Vandervort is accused with stealing more than $300,000 from her employer.

Police said Vandervort stole the money from a local business while she was employed there as a leasing agent. She has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree (felony) and falsifying business records in the first degree (felony).

She was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Police said the case has been transferred to Albany County Court.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19