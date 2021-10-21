State Police: Schenectady woman charged with stealing over $300K from employer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said they arrested Aurilla Vandervort, 55, of Schenectady on October 20. Vandervort is accused with stealing more than $300,000 from her employer.

Police said Vandervort stole the money from a local business while she was employed there as a leasing agent. She has been charged with grand larceny in the second degree (felony) and falsifying business records in the first degree (felony).

She was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Police said the case has been transferred to Albany County Court.