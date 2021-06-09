State Police: Schenectady man facing multiple drug charges

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police charged Stephone Q. Salley, 25, Schenectady, on multiple drug charges after he was pulled over for a vehicle and traffic violation in the town of Newburgh on June 7, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The New York State Police said Salley was under the influence of drugs when they pulled him over. While interviewing Salley, State Police said they determined there was probable cause to search the car he was driving.

State Police discovered Salley had 51 grams of heroin, over 51 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, and three boxes of Mannite “Cicogna” used as a cutting agent for drugs.

Salley was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he agreed to a blood test to test for drugs in his system. He was charged with three felonies.

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degreeall Felonies. He was additionally charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs; a Misdemeanor.

Salley was released and is set to appear at the Town of Newburgh Court on June 10.